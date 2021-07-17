Pentwater Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $110,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $198,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $345,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,500,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

