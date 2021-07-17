Pentwater Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,449,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,500,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.