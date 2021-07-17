Pentwater Capital Management LP Makes New $729,000 Investment in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heska by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA opened at $238.79 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $247.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

