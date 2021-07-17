Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $928,000 in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $296,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $754,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAYW opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

