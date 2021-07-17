Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $849,000 in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $24,140,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $16,565,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $15,843,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $12,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VZIO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.