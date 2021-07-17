Pentwater Capital Management LP Has $1.64 Million Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Pentwater Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 37.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,842,069 shares of company stock worth $170,140,064. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

