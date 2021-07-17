Pentwater Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCNO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in nCino by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in nCino by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 604.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in nCino by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in nCino by 612.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair started coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.16.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of -119.18. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $763,115.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,358,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Insiders have sold a total of 85,342 shares of company stock worth $5,421,226 in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.