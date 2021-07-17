Pentwater Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $144,646.54. Also, Director Adam Jay Sussman sold 13,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $713,802.63. Insiders have sold 184,256 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

