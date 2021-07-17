Pentwater Capital Management LP Acquires 50,000 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LESL. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock valued at $432,329,852.

LESL opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Leslie's Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

