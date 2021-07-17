Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pentair were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. increased their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

