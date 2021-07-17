Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Short Interest Update

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 986,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after buying an additional 722,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,279,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 675,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.51%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.