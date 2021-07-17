Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $9,479,200.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $9,479,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,683,476.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.83. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.