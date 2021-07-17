PDT Partners LLC Trims Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Balchem by 10.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $6,050,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Balchem by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Balchem by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $92.60 and a 12-month high of $134.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.31.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

