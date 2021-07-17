PDT Partners LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

