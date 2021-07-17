PDT Partners LLC Sells 19,029 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,029 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

CGEN opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.77. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

