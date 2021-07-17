PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Axos Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

AX opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.69. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

