PDT Partners LLC Invests $1.33 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

NYSE AEO opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.22. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,063,249.02. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,328. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

