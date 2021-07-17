PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 469.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Vital Farms worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vital Farms by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

VITL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $444,600.00. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,909 shares of company stock valued at $12,825,941.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.70. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $767.42 million and a P/E ratio of 72.15.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.