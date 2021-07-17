PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Kayak Investment Partners LLC

Kayak Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 50.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.4% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in PayPal by 922.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 294,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,571,000 after buying an additional 265,914 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,937.1% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 99,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 94,493 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 80,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 34.5% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $294.63. 4,268,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797,053. The stock has a market cap of $346.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.