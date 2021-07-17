Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $111.85. 4,006,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 1-year low of $70.38 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold a total of 172,432 shares of company stock worth $17,565,464 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Paychex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

