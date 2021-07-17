Paul Klauder Sells 19,000 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) EVP Paul Klauder sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $1,202,510.00.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -14.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,116,000. BP PLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

