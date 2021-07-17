Paul J. Isaac Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.03 million, a PE ratio of -89.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

STXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

