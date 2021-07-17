Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of PATK opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.15.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,187,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.