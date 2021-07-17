ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) CFO Sells $31,500.00 in Stock

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) CFO Cynthia Poehlman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

OTCMKTS:PRKR opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21. ParkerVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

