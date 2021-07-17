Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PKDC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 725. Parker Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

