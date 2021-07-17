Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PKDC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 725. Parker Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95.
About Parker Drilling
