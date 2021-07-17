Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Park West Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $28,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $1,762,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $238.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.74. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $247.02.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

