Park West Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Park West Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 1.3% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $43,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,848,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.58.

SEA stock opened at $267.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.89. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $101.70 and a 52-week high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

