Park West Asset Management LLC Invests $6.03 Million in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

XPDIU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

