Park West Asset Management LLC Invests $16.28 Million in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRCH shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

