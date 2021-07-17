Park West Asset Management LLC Has $21.99 Million Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Park West Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184,899 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Laureate Education worth $21,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 88.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

LAUR stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $15.70.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

