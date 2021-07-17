Park West Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $16,836,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $11,636,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $10,060,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $7,340,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $6,539,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCRNU opened at $10.29 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.