Park West Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $9,281,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,425,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,980,000.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of VAQC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.