Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce $352.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.00 million and the highest is $358.70 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $228.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. 16,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,079. The company has a market cap of $385.58 million, a PE ratio of -1,021.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.