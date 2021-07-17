Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of PLC stock traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$33.32. 104,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,590. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$22.66 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$988.50 million and a P/E ratio of 35.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$89.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.551838 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.77%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

