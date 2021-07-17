Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) VP Sells $144,300.00 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) VP Randall B. Brenner sold 5,000 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300.00.

NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,301. The stock has a market cap of $277.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 416,481 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRTK. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.