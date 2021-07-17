Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh Sells 36,654 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh sold 36,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $355,543.80.

PRTK stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

