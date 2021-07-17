Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0046

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $156,282.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051498 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000712 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 660,396,169 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.