Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) PT Raised to GBX 170 at Canaccord Genuity

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PANR opened at GBX 57.60 ($0.75) on Friday. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 64 ($0.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £379.80 million and a P/E ratio of -23.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.42.

In other news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

