Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

OTCMKTS PCRFY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.95. 268,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,042. Panasonic has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.