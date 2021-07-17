Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$53.00. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. Pan American Silver traded as low as C$34.09 and last traded at C$34.22, with a volume of 301646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.91.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

