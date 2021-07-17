Pamela Thomas-Graham Sells 75,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Director Pamela Thomas-Graham sold 75,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $6,894,000.00.

NYSE:MAX opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -231.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.94. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $1,827,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

