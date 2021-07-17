PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

PAGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,495.3% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 100,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 96,293 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after buying an additional 2,025,755 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

