PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,663 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,377,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,646,000 after acquiring an additional 790,479 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,362,000 after acquiring an additional 767,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,711,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 200,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $7,942,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 316,238 shares of company stock worth $12,976,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.13. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PD. CIBC lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

