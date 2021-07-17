PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,767 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of PACCAR worth $51,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.61 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $78.51 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.46.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

