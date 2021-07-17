P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $59.73. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 15,968 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $332.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, July 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 29th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.86 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.12%.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $115,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,510.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.