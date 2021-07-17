Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

OSTRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.