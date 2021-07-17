Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Purchases 5,972 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,633,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up 2.2% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $66,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 306,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,661. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $43.95 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

