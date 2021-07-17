Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYACU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $31,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYACU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

