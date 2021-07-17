Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $12.40 Million in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,000. Glenfarne Merger comprises about 0.4% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGMCU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $12,985,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $12,400,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter worth $4,960,000.

Shares of Glenfarne Merger stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

