Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.50 Million in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth about $85,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth about $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth about $111,000.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of SLAMU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.